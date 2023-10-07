Jim Edgar Panther Creek Area to Host IL Conservation Foundation Annual Director’s Pheasant Hunt

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is inviting hunters and outdoor enthusiasts to participate in a special two-day controlled hunt in Cass County later this fall.

The ICF has announced its hosting its annual Director’s pheasant and chukar hunt at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish & Wildlife Area on November 27th & 28th.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie will participate in this annual tradition. Between the two days of the all-inclusive hunt, ICF will also host a banquet dinner in downtown Springfield where there will be a live and silent auction and raffles to raise money for the foundation.

The foundation uses funds raise to support all-inclusive youth hunts and youth conservation education programs around the state each year.

The limited-placement event is priced at $400 for individuals or $1,400 for a team of four, which includes the two hunts, meals, overnight lodging, plus a guide and dog if requested. Banquet-only tickets are available for those unable to attend the hunt for $60 each or $100 for a couple. Prices will increase next Friday.

Visit ilconservation.org/Events to reserve a spot or to find more information.