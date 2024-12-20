JMH 5k/10k Proceeds Distributed to Prairieland United Way

Proceeds from the 30th annual from Jacksonville Memorial Hospital 5K/10K held in October was distributed today to officials with the Prairieland United Way.

Each year the race chooses a different charitable cause in the Jacksonville area to provide benefits to from its proceeds.

Executive Director of Prairieland United Way Karen Walker was on hand to receive a check for $3,331 from long-time race director and this year’s Prairieland United Way co-chair Kevin Eckhoff.

Walker said she was proud to see the race go the “extra mile” in continuing the race’s legacy of charitable giving, which will be able to benefit multiple agencies in the surrounding area.

The JMH 5K/10K is the longest-held annual running race in the city of Jacksonville.