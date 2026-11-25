By Benjamin Cox on November 25, 2026 at 10:30am

Organizers of the 32nd annual Jacksonville Memorial Hospital 5K/10K Race have presented a check for just over $4,300 to Prairieland United Way.

The donation represents proceeds from October’s event, which is Jacksonville’s longest-running annual foot race.

Race director Kevin Eckhoff says giving back has always been at the heart of the event and that the donation will help United Way’s partner agencies make a difference in the community.

As of today, Prairieland United Way has reached 40 percent of its $500,000 annual fundraising campaign goal.

The organization supports health, education and employment-related service programs throughout Morgan, Scott, Cass and northern Greene counties.