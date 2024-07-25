JMH and Mia Ware Foundation Again Partner For Free Colorectal At-Home Kit Drive Thru Giveaway

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and the Mia Ware Foundation are once again partnering together for a drive-thru giveaway for at-home screening tests for colorectal cancer.

The kits will be distributed from 8 to noon on Thursday, August 8th, in the circle drive at the nonprofit hospital’s main entrance at 1600 West Walnut Street.

Drivers should follow the signs and remain in their cars. Upon answering a few brief questions, participants will receive kits to take home. The kit contains instructions and supplies to collect a stool sample, which is used to test for blood in the stool. Completed kits should be mailed back in the provided, preaddressed envelope within 10 days of kit pickup. Individuals will receive a letter informing them of their results within three to four weeks.

Take-home colorectal cancer screenings are recommended for individuals 45 years old and older, as well as people who have a history of colorectal polyps or inflammatory bowel disease, a diet high in processed food or red meat, smokers and individuals who are obese or engage in heavy alcohol use.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. If detected early, 90 percent of those deaths are preventable.