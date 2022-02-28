JMH Completes Community Needs Assessment

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital has completed its community needs assessment and has identified three priorities for outreach and education for the next two years.

The nonprofit hospital has developed an implementation plan to address mental health, obesity, and cancer over its next two fiscal years.

Mental health was also singled out as a system-wide priority for all five hospitals in the Memorial Health system.

To complete the needs assessment, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital collaborated with the Morgan County Health Department and other health and social service providers that represent vulnerable members of the community.

Completing a community health needs assessment is required of nonprofit hospitals every three years as part of the Affordable Care Act of 2010.

To view Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s community health needs assessment, visit memorial.health/CHNA.