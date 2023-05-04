JMH Employees Receive National Guard Patriot Award

Tim Franklin, area chair, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; Brett Henry, supervisor, Information Systems; Tamera Norton, clinical informatics consultant; Anne Murphy, regional director of Medical Informatics; and Jim Krug, JMH associate vice president of Information Systems and Support Services, are pictured at the Patriot Award presentation late last month at JMH.

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 4, 2023 at 8:50am

A pair of Memorial Health employees received the Patriot Award from the Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

The Patriot Award is given to a supervisor or manager who makes a special effort to support a working National Guard and Reserve member with flexible scheduling, time off before and after deployment, care for families, and, if necessary, leaves of absence.

Brett Henry and Anne Murphy were presented with the awards Wednesday. Tamera Norton, a registered nurse in the Information Systems department at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, made the nominations.

Norton, a sergeant in the Army National Guard, has been a combat medic in the Army National Guard for 19 years and has served one deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, plus active duty for Hurricane Katrina and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is assigned to the Headquarters Company 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion in Decatur, where she currently serves as a health care sergeant.

Norton says her managers have been great in her new role in Clinical Informatics, and have worked very well around her military obligations.

Henry is Norton’s supervisor in Information Systems, and Murphy is the regional director of Medical Informatics for Memorial Health.