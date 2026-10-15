JMH-Fill Out Community Survey

By Gary Scott on October 15, 2026 at 10:14am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital welcomed back the walkers in the Walking for Wellness program at the Jacksonville High School Bowl.

The program runs weekday mornings from 7 AM to 1 PM every day school is in session.

JMH is now conducting a community survey for Morgan, Scott and Cass county residents.

Claire Peak of JMH says the walking program is part of an overall goal for a healthier Jacksonville.

She says the continuation of the walking program is an outgrowth of the response to previous surveys.

Peak urges people to fill out the survey, which can be accessed on the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital website. The survey will be pulled October 31st.

Peak says the hospital has received between 150 and 200 survey, but hopes for a larger cross section of the communities.

The results will be shared with the health departments for Morgan, Scott and Cass counties.