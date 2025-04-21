JMH Focuses Attention on Organ Donors

By Gary Scott on April 21, 2025 at 6:30am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital has a ceremony today aimed at drawing attention to the organ donor program.

JMH will hoist a flag at 2 this afternoon at the flagpole near the hospital’s main entrance.

JMH chief nursing officer Carrie Carls says April is National Donate Life Month, and raising the flag draws attention to efforts to give life to others.

The ceremony will include remarks from JMH officials, Saving Sight and Gift of Hope.

The Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network claims nearly 5-thousand Illinoians are currently waiting for an organ transplant.

Staff will be available after the ceremony to register new donors in the hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

