JMH, JPD Partner For Bike Rodeo on May 18

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2024 at 11:51am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and Jacksonville Police Department will host a bicycle rodeo on Saturday, May 18, in celebration of Bicycle Awareness Month.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Jacksonville Farmers Market, located at Pathway Plaza at 1905 West Morton Avenue. Children in pre-K through eighth grade are invited to attend and bring their bicycles.

Tire and safety checks will be available, and children can test their skills on the bicycle safety course. All children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.