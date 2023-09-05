JMH Offering Morning Sessions of Breastfeeding Support Group

By Benjamin Cox on September 5, 2023 at 1:03pm

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is now offering a morning session of its breastfeeding support group.

Upcoming sessions will be held from 11AM to Noon and 6-7PM on Wednesday, September 13th and 11AM to Noon and 6-7PM on Wednesday, September 27th. All of the sessions will be held in Meeting Room 1 at JMH.

Support group meetings are led by certified lactation consultants who help new mothers track their babies’ weight gain, answer questions, and share stories. Sessions are free, and no registration is required.

For more information, call JMH at 217-245-9541, ext. 3933 or ext. 3210.