JMH Once Again Giving Link Access at Jacksonville Farmers Market

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital will once again offer Link Card access at the Jacksonville Farmers Market this year.

The hospital received a Link Up Illinois grant from Chicago-based nonprofit organization Experimental Station to double the value of Link card purchases made at the farmers market. The grant is intended to provide fresh food access to under-served populations in rural communities. The Link match allows one free voucher for every $1 token purchased, which may be used for fruits and vegetables. The Jacksonville Memorial Foundation also supports the Link card program at the market.

The Jacksonville Farmers Market opens May 4th in Pathway Plaza, 1905 West Morton Avenue. The market is open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays, as well as Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 26. JMH staff will be available at the Link booth during the Wednesday and Saturday hours only.