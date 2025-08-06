JMH Partners with JPL on mental health

By Gary Scott on August 6, 2025 at 6:30am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and the Jacksonville public library are joining forces to make sure families in the area are mentally healthy.

Starting Monday, August 18th, local families will be able to check out free, family mental health kits from the libray.

Claire Peak of JMH says the effort is timely as August is back to school.

He says the kits can be checked out for two weeks and no library card is required. The kit includes books about emotions and mental health, worksheets on breathing and grounding techniques, coloring pages, local support and mental health resources.

Peak says this grew out of a survey conducted by JMH.

The 2024 survey showed that mental health was one of the biggest concerns for those who participated.

Peak says the hospital will partner with school district 117 and the Morgan County Health Department to help incoming freshman at JHS later this month.