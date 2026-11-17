By Gary Scott on November 17, 2026 at 10:00am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital launched a new vision and values statement this past month.

The vision statement is “Life at its Best”, and the mission statement is to improve lives and build stronger communities through better health.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital CEO Trevor Huffman launched the new statements at a colleague town hall meeting last month.

Huffman says among the new efforts by the hospital is to include families in discussions and care planning.

He says the meetings were held before, but outside of the patient and family. He says the response to the new policy has been positive.

Huffman says Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is unusual in its critical access designation. He says the difference from others are the number of specialists the hospital can access.

He says the hospital here has tremendous access to specialists, including orthopedic and obstetrics.

Huffman says Jacksonville Memorial Hospital will switch its electronic health record to Epic. That should be completed by the end of February. Huffman says this will allow the hospital to communicate better with other hospitals in the system, and doctors who practice at JMH.

Huffman says financially, the local hospital has been doing well, maintaining a strong financial statement.