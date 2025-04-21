JMH Raises Flag for Organ Donations

The flag went up yesterday afternoon at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, and Gift of Hope and Saving Sight hope an increase in organ donations is close behind.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital CEO Trevor Huffman led the ceremony at the flagpole, which involved volunteers from Saving Sight and Gift of Hope.

Huffman says he has seen firsthand the life-giving benefits of the program.

He says a young woman who has benefited from a new heart, and those close to his family who have helped others through the organ donor program.

One of the beneficiaries of the donations, Judy Foster detailed the gift of life it gave to her husband, Sam, who continues to see children graduate from high school and college, even though he thought his life would be cut short by pulmonary fibrosis. Foster said one of her brothers, Jeff became an organ donor after he was cut down by a brain aneurysm. His gifts have helped over 160 patients in 15 states and five countries.

Lauren Moreland is with Gift of Hope. She says the organ donation program works when everyone works together.

Moreland says there are over 100-thousand nationwide needing new organs.

She encourages people to sign up through the secretary of state’s office and show it on the license. Jacksonville Memorial Hospital also had signup sheets inside after the ceremony.

