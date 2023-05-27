JMH Receives 4th Straight Magnet Designation for Nursing Excellence

Nursing Administrative Assistant Carla Scroggins, Affiliate Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Leanna Wynn and Director of Professional Nursing Practice and Magnet Program Director Carrie Carls celebrate Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s fourth consecutive Magnet redesignation on Monday. (Photo: Kara Slating/Memorial Health)

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital has received the highest honor a healthcare organization can attain for nursing excellence for the fourth consecutive time.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center honored JMH with its Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Services designation on Tuesday.

Leanna Wynn, chief nursing officer at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital said in a press release that the hospital submitted a 1,200-page application and supporting evidence in October 2022. The documentation was reviewed in depth by three Magnet program appraisers from across the United States, who then conducted a three-day virtual site visit at the hospital March 22-24 and interacted with more than 100 nursing staff members as well as physicians, organizational leaders and patients and their families.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital first achieved Magnet status in 2009, followed by re-designations in 2014 and 2018. Only 2% of the nation’s hospitals have achieved such designation four times in a row.