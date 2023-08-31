JMH Receives Reaccreditation for Cardio-Pulmonary Rehab Clinic

By Benjamin Cox on August 31, 2023 at 8:17am

One of Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s programs has recently earned national recertification.

The cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation program recently earned recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. The program first earned certification in 2021.

AACVPR-certified programs are considered leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care.

To earn accreditation, Registered Nurse Alicia Riley and exercise physiologist Dave Cesario participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.

The program helps peoples who suffer with cardiovascular and pulmonary problems or ailments to recover faster. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.