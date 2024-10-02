JMH Safe Sitter Class Returns on Nov. 5

A popular babysitting skills program for participants ages 11 to 15 is returning to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital next month.

A Safe Sitter course will be offered Tuesday, November 5th, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with registration open at 8:30 a.m. The class is aimed at giving preteens and teens the confidence to be effective, safe babysitters.

Cost is $35 and includes training on lifesaving skills to use when someone is choking, plus a workbook and lunch. During class, the students will use manikins for skill work. There will also be role playing, games and activities as the students learn how to handle everyday situations that could present a risk to children’s safety, including what to do when severe weather occurs.

A demonstration for parents will be held at 2:15 p.m. where students will share some of the skills they’ve learned in the class.

The class will be held at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Meeting Rooms 2 and 3.

Space is limited so register early at https://memorial.health//MH-safe-sitter-5.