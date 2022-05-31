JMH Safe Sitter Program Returns June 7

Young people who would like to take on a babysitter job over the summer will be able to get some crucial training in Jacksonville coming up soon.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s Safe Sitter program returns on Tuesday, June 7th from 9:30AM – 3:30PM.

JMH’s Lori Hartz says it gives important training to 11 to 15 year olds who want to watch younger siblings or make extra money babysitting: “We offered these classes prior to Covid on a regular basis, maybe 5-6 times a year. Since we are sort of opening back up post-Covid, we are going to host classes this summer – one on June 7th and one on July 20th. Classes are taught by our Registered Nurses at the hospital. Students receive an introduction to CPR. They learn about safety at home, how to recognize dangerous situations, how to avoid risk when it comes to strangers, how to prepare for a job babysitting making sure they receive a phone number from the parents and knowing how to connect to someone in case of an emergency. It’s a really valuable class for these young teens and serves both of the purposes of keeping themselves safe at home and younger siblings or children they are watching in a babysitting situation safe.”

Hartz says the class is very hands-on as students use manikins to practice lifesaving skills, such as CPR and choking rescue. Through role play, games, and other activities, students learn how to handle everyday situations that could present a risk to children’s safety, such as what to do when severe weather happens.

The Safe Sitter Class is limited to 20 of the first individuals who register and pay. Hartz says the classes tend to fill up quickly.

The cost is $35, which includes a textbook and lunch. To enroll in one of the upcoming Safe Sitter classes, register online at memorial.health/safe-sitter. Payment for the classes can be dropped off at the front desk in the main lobby at the hospital at 1600 West Walnut Avenue to the attention of Lori Hartz.