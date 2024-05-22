JMH Safe Sitter Registration Now Open

By Benjamin Cox on May 22, 2024 at 12:22pm

Registration is open for two upcoming Safe Sitter courses at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

The Safe Sitter class is intended to give preteens and teens the confidence and skills to be effective, safe babysitters.

Two sessions are planned, on Thursday, June 27th, and Thursday, August 1st. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch is included.

The cost for the class is $35. Students will use manikins to practice lifesaving skills. There will also be role playing, games and activities as the students learn how to handle everyday situations that could present a risk to children’s safety, including what to do when severe weather occurs.

The class will be held in the Meeting Rooms 1 and 2 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

Space is limited to the first 24 who register online for each course.