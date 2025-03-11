JMH To Be Satellite Location for April 3 SIU Medicine Brain Aging Conference

The Smith Alzheimer’s Center at SIU School of Medicine is expanding its Brain Aging Conference this year to 14 separate locations throughout Central Illinois.

The annual conference helps caregivers of loved ones with dementia and Alzheimer’s better understand the disease and how to best provide care. Featuring clinicians, counselors and experienced caregivers, this conference provides expert presentations as well as opportunities to engage with speakers.

The locations will simulcast the event scheduled for April 3rd, which will be held live from Northfield Inn Conference Center in Springfield.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital will be one of the satellite locations, along with locations in Canton, Lincoln, Quincy, and Taylorville among others.

There is no cost to attend the conference and it is open to the public. However, registration is required as space is limited.

For more information about the conference and the Smith Alzheimer’s Center, visit siumed.org/alz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

