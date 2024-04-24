JMH To Hold Flag Raising to Honor National Donate Life Month

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is honoring organ and tissue donors with a special ceremony at the end of the month.

JMH will host a flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday, April 30th at 3:30PM at the flagpole located near the hospital’s main entrance to call attention to the importance of organ and tissue donation in honor of April being National Donate Life Month.

According to Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, which serves Illinois and northwest Indiana, nearly 5,000 Illinoisans are currently waiting for an organ transplant.

The ceremony will feature remarks by officials from Memorial Health, Saving Sight and Gift of Hope. The public is invited to attend. Staff will be available in the hospital lobby to register new donors.

Similar ceremonies are being planned at Memorial Health’s 4 other hospitals in Central Illinois.