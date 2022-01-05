JMH Welcomes First Baby of 2022

A new baby boy who was born a little earlier than expected still ended up being better late than never.

Zachary Yoder was born at 10:18 am Tuesday, January 4th. Zachary is the first baby born at Jacksonville Area Hospital in 2022. Zack is the son of Andrew and Lucinda Yoder of Roodhouse and is the couple’s fifth child.

Lucinda Yoder said she never dreamed Zachary’s arrival would cause such a stir. “Well we are just happy he’s here and healthy, and hoping he can grow up to be an asset to the community.”

Zachary was born three weeks early but his doctor says he is healthy as can be. He was 5 lbs, 15 oz, and 19” long at birth.

