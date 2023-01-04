JMH Welcomes First Baby of 2023

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 4, 2023 at 9:01am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year this week.

Reagan Elizabeth Sherwin was born at 11:24 PM Monday, weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long.

Reagan is the daughter of Brian Sherwin and Tonya Hoots of Roodhouse.

Tonya says Reagan has two older sisters who have varying levels of excitement about her arrival.

“My four-year-old is super, super duper excited, the 15-year-old has four other sisters, (laughs) so she’s not quite as excited.”

Tanya says so far, she and Regan are recovering well. She says the staff has been amazing and taking excellent care of them both.

Reagan, Tonya, and Brian were given a gift basket and bag full of goodies in recognition of Reagan’s arrival as the first baby of 2023.

Ben Cox also contributed