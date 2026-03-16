JMS launches FFA Chapter

By Benjamin Cox on March 16, 2026 at 3:22pm

Jacksonville Middle School is launching a new opportunity for students interested in agriculture.

The school will officially sign the charter for its new FFA chapter during a ceremony Tuesday, March 24th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacksonville Middle School. The event marks the formal start of the chapter and its mission to help students develop leadership skills, agricultural knowledge, and community involvement through the National FFA Organization.

Organizers say the celebration is especially fitting because it falls on National Agriculture Day, a day recognizing the role agriculture plays in communities across the country.

Students at Jacksonville Middle School already began a soft launch of the program in February. Since then, they’ve taken part in FFA Week activities and organized fundraisers supporting PAWS and the school’s annual Penny Wars.

Illinois FFA State Secretary Kyle Bradshaw is expected to attend the charter signing.

School officials say the community is invited to attend and celebrate the start of the new chapter and the opportunities it will bring for local students.

This marks the second launch of an FFA chapter in Jacksonville within the past year after Routt Catholic High School recently received its charter.