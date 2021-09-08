Job Fair Returning to Downtown Jacksonville

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 8, 2021 at 2:04pm

An open-air job fair is coming to the downtown square in Jacksonville this month.

The Passavant Area Hospital Communities Collaborative is hosting the Just Jobs Employment Fair on Wednesday, September 29th on the downtown square.

Director of Community Health at Passavant, Lori Hartz says in the announcement “All types of employers will be represented and participants will find information on a variety of jobs – everything from manufacturing to restaurant and retail to health care.”

Approximately 50 local organizations and businesses will be on hand seeking to hire employees. Hartz says some could conduct on-the-spot interviews to fill both full and part-time positions.

The fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in downtown Jacksonville.

For more information or to register for an employer booth, go to PassavantHospital.com/Community/Healthy-Communities-Collaborative