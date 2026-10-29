Joe Page Bridge Community Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 18

By Benjamin Cox on October 29, 2026 at 10:21am

The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking public input for a fourth time on plans for the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin.

IDOT will hold an open-house meeting November 18th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Calhoun High School to discuss a study examining options to rehabilitate or replace the bridge, which carries Illinois 16 and 100 across the Illinois River, connecting Calhoun and Greene counties. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultant, Hanson Professional Services Inc., will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. No formal presentation will be made.

The public can review proposed corridors and submit comments at the meeting or through the project website, joepagebridge.com.

Comments received by December 1st will be included in the official public meeting record.