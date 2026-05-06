Joe Page Bridge Construction

By Gary Scott on May 6, 2026 at 11:05am

Changes are coming for traffic entering Calhoun County in a couple of weeks.

Construction on the Joe Page Bridge is underway.

Starting Monday, May 18th, two way traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic signals.

The closures are necessary for bridge repairs.

During the initial phase, two way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Continuous daytime lane closures will continue through the 15th, before the lights take over.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The $22-million project is expected to be finished by June 30th of next year.