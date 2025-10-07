Joe Page Bridge replacement included, Florence Bridge left out of IDOT’s new 5-year plan

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation released their proposed list of projects for the next five years. Greene County will have some major projects, while one major Scott County project was not on the list.

The largest and most notable project on the list for the area is the replacement of the Joe Page Bridge between Greene and Calhoun counties. The project is estimated to cost $245 million. The project is slated to begin in Fiscal Year 2027

IDOT’s plan also has plans for a $43.4 million bridge replacement at the Apple

Creek Overflow 3.5 miles south of White Hall on U.S. 67. The project is also slated to start in Fiscal Year 2027.

The only major project that Morgan County will see is a $480,000 rehabilitation project at Jacksonville Municipal Airport. The money will be used to rehabilitate the terminal building, with the project slated to start some time in 2027.

Interstate 72 resurfacing work is expected to continue westward. Pike County will receive the majority of IDOT’s budget allocation over the next five years. $147.7 million has been set aside for resurfacing approximately 29 miles, shoulder reconstruction, underdrain work, bridge deck repairs, bridge deck overlay and bridge joint replacement andrepair from Illinois 96 to U.S. 54/Illinois 107 in Pike County during that time frame.

Northern Macoupin County will also see a major overhaul of one its main state highways. Illinois Route 111 from Palmyra to the Jersey County line has been allocated $35.4 million for resurfacing work and bridge repair and replacement over the next 5 years.

The Florence Bridge in Scott County did not appear in the updated 5-year plan. But IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel says the replacement of the bridge remains a high priority for the department, and the project is fully funded at more than $160-million. He expects the work to begin next year.

Studies of the bridge began in 2013 and the bridge’s replacement has been stuck in the design and acquisition phase since 2024. The nearly-century old lift bridge is considered beyond its useful life. The replacement of the Florence Bridge was included in IDOT’s previous 5-year plan that covered FY23-FY28.

IDOT’s complete FY 2026-2031 proposed highway and multimodal improvement program can be found online at idot.illinois.gov.