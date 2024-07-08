Joe Page Bridge Shut Down Due to Fallen Tree

By Benjamin Cox on July 8, 2024 at 10:27am

UPDATE 2:30PM: The Joe Page Bridge has reopened to regular traffic.

The Joe Page Bridge in Hardin has been shut down today.

According to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department report, the bridge has been struck by a large tree on the Greene County side of the bridge that may have caused damage to the bridge.

The tree will have to be removed and the bridge will have to be inspected by engineers from the Illinois Department of Transportation before it’s allowed to reopen.

In the interim, the Kampsville Ferry will be running two while the bridge is shut down.

Please plan on an alternative route.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will provide further updates through their social media channels on the status of the bridge.