Joe Page Bridge to Close This Morning For Repairs

The Joe Page Bridge linking Calhoun and Greene counties will be closed temporarily for repairs, starting this morning.

The closure begins at 8AM and is expected to last through Noon tomorrow. According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the closure is necessary so workers can perform critical deck repairs.

IDOT says it will have an additional ferry available at Kampsville placed in service during peak hours of travel while the bridge is closed. IDOT says travelers should expect delays and use alternative routes to avoid the work area if possible.



