Joe Page Closes After Mothers’ Day

The state transportation department is deferring to Mother’s Day in regards to the closing of the Joe Page Bridge in Calhoun County for repairs.

The state had announced the intent to shut it down later this week.

But, after hearing from businesses in Hardin, the state has delayed the closing to next Monday, the day after Mothers’ Day.

The bridge is schedule to reopen at 5 PM Saturday, May 24th.

A detour is marked on route 100, route 108 and the Hillview Blacktop. Extra ferry service will also be available at Kampsville and Brussels.

