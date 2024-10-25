John Wood CC Rotaract Club Conducting Bedding Drive for Children in Need

John Wood Community College’s Rotaract Club at the Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield is holding a bedding drive to provide essential bedding for children in need.

In partnership with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization, which constructs beds for children in the area, the JWCC Rotaract Club is asking for donations of new, twin-size bedding items. Items needed are pillows, sheet sets, comforters and mattress protectors. These donations, which can be dropped off at the JWCC Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield, will help the club meet its goal of providing bedding for 25 local children.

The Rotaract Club also will be participating in a bed-building day this winter organized by the Liberty chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Members will help construct beds that will be delivered to children in the local community.

People who prefer to make a monetary donation can contribute at the JWCC Foundation office or www.jwccfoundation.org.

For more information, contact Diane Vose, JWCC manager of regional centers, at dvose@jwcc.edu.