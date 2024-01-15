John Wood Community College, 5 Regional Manufacturers Partner to Launch IL’s First FAME Chapter

JWCC President Brian Renfro speaking at the unveiling of the FAME chapter on Thursday in Quincy (Photo Provided).

John Wood Community College has partnered with 5 regional employers to launch Illinois’s first Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education chapter.

The official launch was made on Thursday at the college’s campus in Quincy. The Great River FAME chapter will include the Great River Economic Development Foundation, DOT Foods, Gardner Denver, General Mills, Knapheide Manufacturing, and Titan Wheel.

The designation signals that these large manufacturers are seeking to invest in workforce training to get more highly-skilled workers in the region. ach company has committed to sponsor selected students to enroll in a work-study program to earn an Advanced Manufacturing Technician credential at John Wood. Students will attend JWCC two days a week and work three days a week for one of the five sponsoring employers.

A competitive recruitment and selection process will take place this spring and the first cohort of students will begin in the Fall of 2024. Details and application materials can be found at www.greatriverFAME.org or by calling Kayla Wentz at 217-641-4957.