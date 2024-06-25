John Wood Community College Freezes Tuition For Upcoming School Year

John Wood Community College announced last week that it is freezing tuition and fees for the upcoming school year.

The John Wood Board of Trustees approved a tentative $19 million budget at its meeting on June 18th. The college also projected a 2.7% bump in the number of credit hours delivered to students in the coming school year.

John Wood President Bryan Renfro said in a press release that recent survey data for the student body showed that students struggle with financial security and struggle to meet their basic needs in food, housing and transportation. Over half of the students, he says, attend tuition free thanks to federal and state grant assistance and privately funded scholarships.

The budget will be formally adopted during the July Board meeting. It’s at least the 8th such tuition freeze over the last 10 years for the community college.