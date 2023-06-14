John Wood Community College, Quincy University Sign Articulation Agreement

From left to right, Laurel Klinkenberg, JWCC Vice President of Instruction, Bryan Renfro, JWCC President, Brian McGee, QU President, Kimberly Hale, QU Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs [Photo Courtesy of John Wood Community College]

An area community college is making it easier for students to matriculate to a 4-year institution.

WGEM reports that John Wood Community College signed an articulation agreement with Quincy University to make it easier for John Wood students to transfer credits to Quincy University if they decide to continue their education there. Officials said students will also be able to transfer more credits as well.

Quincy University President Brian McGee told WGEM that it will make the transfer process simpler for students, and depending upon the subject, more credits will transfer. McGee says it will also allow students to save money.

The programs affected by the agreement include Agribusiness, Criminal Justice, Elementary & Special Education, Middle Grades Education, and Supply Chain Management.

John Wood Community College President Bryan Renfro told WGEM that it keeps people in the Quincy community, helping the local economy and improving the job pool.

Muddy River News reports that the agreement continues a nearly five decade-long partnership between the two schools who commonly see students transfer among each other. In 1975, the innovative “common market” method for delivery was introduced. Students could attend Quincy University and other colleges in the area, including Culver-Stockton College, Hannibal-LaGrange College or Quincy Technical Schools as JWCC students. This unique common market concept, with JWCC supplementing those offerings with courses/programs of its own as necessary.