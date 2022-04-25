John Wood Community College Raising Tuitition

By Benjamin Cox on April 25, 2022 at 1:03pm

An area community college is raising its tuition.

WGEM reports that John Wood Community College is raising tuition to $7 per credit hour beginning this Fall.

Dean of Admissions Tracy Orne says the reason for the increase is due to declining enrollment due to Covid-19. Orne told WGEM that the college has applied for $2.2 million grants to bring students back to the classroom.

It’s the first time the college has raised tuition in $5. The John Wood Community College Board approved the hike on Thursday.