John Wood Hosting Truck Driver Training Open House Tonight

John Wood Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program will be hosting an open house this evening at the Workforce Development Center in Quincy, located at 2710 North 42nd Street.

During this open house, representatives will share how the program has revised its training in response to the new federal regulations regarding obtaining a CDL. Admission requirements, funding options, and career opportunities in the trucking industry will be discussed. Attendees will also learn about a 16-credit hour, financial-aid eligible, Logistics/Truck Driver Training certificate.

The program uses industry standard equipment as teaching tools. With CDL’s in high demand, students s in the program will be actively recruited by numerous trucking companies, representing both local and national firms. Some employers may fund tuition costs.

The open house starts at 6:30PM and is free to attend. For information, contact the Truck Driver Training program, 217.641.4971 or go online at jwcc.edu/truck.