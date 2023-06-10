John Wood Hosting Truck Driver Training Program Open House in Quincy

John Wood Community College is hosting an open house for its truck driver training program next week.

The open house will take place at 6:30PM Monday at the Workforce Development Center in Quincy, located at 2710 North 42nd Street.

During this open house, representatives will share how the program has revised its training in response to the new federal regulations regarding obtaining a CDL. Admission requirements, funding options and career opportunities in the trucking industry will be discussed. Attendees will learn about a 16-credit hour, financial-aid eligible, Logistics/Truck Driver Training certificate.

The program uses industry-standard equipment as teaching tools. Class A CDL drivers are in unprecedented demand. Students in the program will be actively recruited by numerous trucking companies, representing local and national firms. Some employers may fund tuition costs.

The open house is free and open to the public. For information, contact the Truck Driver Training program at 217-641-4971, 217-641-4914, or visit jwcc.edu/truck.