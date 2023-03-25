John Wood Hosting Truck Driver Training Program Open House on Monday in Pittsfield

By Benjamin Cox on March 25, 2023 at 7:53am

John Wood Community College is hosting an open house on Monday for its Truck Driver Training Program at the Pittsfield Outreach Center.

Representatives will share information regarding new federal regulations, admission requirements, funding options, and local career opportunities in truck driving.

Attendees will also hear about a 16-hour logistics/truck driver training certificate. Registration will also be available for upcoming courses.

The open house begins at 6:30 on Monday, and is free and open to the public at the Pittsfield Center, located at 39637 260th Avenue in Pittsfield. For more information, contact 217-641-4971, 217-641-4914 or visit jwcc.edu/truck online.