John Wood, IC Sign 2+2 Ag Program Agreement

By Benjamin Cox on August 22, 2023 at 1:32pm

An area community college and Illinois College have signed a new articulation agreement with their agriculture programs.

John Wood Community College and I.C. signed a 2+2 agreement yesterday in Perry for the ag business management program.

With the agreement, students will be able to graduate from John Wood in 2 years and complete a bachelor’s degree from IC in two years to head into the workforce or further education while incurring as little debt as possible.

According to the Quincy Herald-Whig, the discussions on the agreement began more than a year ago. IC just signed a similar agreement with Kaskaskia Community College and has met with a half dozen other schools to talk about articulation agreements.

John Wood has signed similar agreements with Western Illinois University and Quincy University.

Applications are still open for Illinois College’s in-person and online Agribusiness program. Classes begin next week.

You can find more information about the Agribusiness Management program at ic.edu/agribusiness.