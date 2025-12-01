John Wood narrowing search for next president

John Wood Community College officials say that the field is narrowing down to a group of final, select candidates for their next president.

Former president Dr. Bryan Renfro took a job as Chancellor at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, according to an announcement back in April. His last day was on June 30. Josh Welker, John Wood’s Dean of Business Services and Institutional Effectiveness, has been serving in an interim role since Renfro’s departure while John Wood has searched for the college’s 8th president.

Dr. Albert Lewis is interviewing for the job today, according to a press release from the college today. Interviews with Dr. Jesse Pisors have been cancelled for tomorrow. Dr. Pisors has withdrawn from consideration after accepting a leadership role at another institution. Two additional candidates, Dr. Aron Potter and Dr. Michelle Allmendinger, will visit John Wood on December 10 and 11, respectively.

Community open forums are scheduled from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. for all candidates on their scheduled interview day. These forums are open to the public and will take place in the college’s Heath Center in room D022/23 on the Quincy campus.