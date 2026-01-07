John Wood Selects New President

Dr. Aron Potter was announced today as JWCC's Eighth President. She is pictured here with Josh Welker, JWCC's current interim president. Potter will begin her duties March 2.

The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved Dr. Aron Potter as the College’s eighth president during a special meeting Tuesday. Potter will begin her new role on March 2, succeeding interim president Josh Welker.

Board Chair Bob Rhea says Potter stood out during a national search that included campus and community input, calling her a leader with “foresight, fortitude, and heart.” Dr. Potter was in attendance at Tuesday’s special meeting where her appointment was announced. She succeeds Dr. Brian Renfro, who departed in early 2025 for a new position.

Potter is no stranger to the region. She grew up on a farm near Vandalia, Missouri, and says she feels a strong connection to the rural communities John Wood serves.

Potter currently serves as Vice President for Academic Services at Coffeyville Community College in southeast Kansas, a role she’s held for the past decade. Her background spans high school, community college, and university-level teaching, along with extensive experience in accreditation, student services, and workforce development.

She also pointed to JWCC’s two-time Aspen Institute recognition and its Guided Pathways initiative as strengths she plans to build on.