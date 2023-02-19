John Wood Truck Driver Training Expanding to Pittsfield

John Wood Community College is expanding its Commercial Driver’s License training to its Pittsfield outreach center.

WGEM reports that John Wood has maxed out its 6-week truck driver training classes at its Quincy campus, so lead instructor Phil Steinkamp told WGEM that they needed to expand. Classes meet Monday through Thursday, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM for six straight weeks with the goal of fulfilling a new federal CDL law that took effect last year.

Steinkamp says the plan is to launch their classes at the Pittsfield facility in April with a small class of between 6-9 students while they look for more instructors.

Steinkamp says that the City of Pittsfield has sent students in the past to their program because they need a CDL so they can work for the city. The John Wood Southeast Outreach Center in Pittsfield is located at 39637 260th Avenue.

The Center is hosting a free information session at 6 p.m. March 27th for anyone interested in learning more about the program and discuss the new federal regulations regarding the obtainment of a CDL.

For more information, contact the John Wood Truck Driver Training program at 217-641-4971, 217-641-4914, or visit their website at jwcc.edu/programs/trades/truck-driver-training.