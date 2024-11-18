John Wood, WIU Sign Articulation Agreement for Criminal Justice Program

By Benjamin Cox on November 18, 2024 at 5:42pm

John Wood Community College and Western Illinois University today signed an agreement establishing a transfer pathway for students pursuing a degree in criminal justice/law enforcement.

The agreement maps a path for John Wood students who obtain an associate’s degree in criminal justice to obtain a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement at WIU, ensuring that students can transfer efficiently.

As an articulation pathway, rather than a strict “2+2” program, the agreement offers JWCC students flexibility in achieving their degree goals, with a recommended plan but without a rigid timeline. This flexibility acknowledges the diverse educational journeys that transfer students often experience and provides guidance for degree completion in the most efficient manner possible.

Signing the agreement were JWCC President Dr. Bryan Renfro and WIU Interim President Dr. Kristi Mindrup.