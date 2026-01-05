Johnson and Johnson Vets

By Gary Scott on January 5, 2026 at 10:25am

A new veterinary clinic held its official ribbon cutting ceremony this morning on North Prairie.

The clinic is located at 610 North Prairie, and is owned by Brian Johnson and his wife, Martha.

Brian Johnson says he and his wife do offer a mobile clinic.

He says the idea occurred to the couple that services are lacking in the smaller towns around.

The hours are 10 AM to 7 PM Monday, 8 to 5 Tuesday through Thursday, and 9 to 1 on Friday.

Johnson says their specialty is in small animals.

He says the couple saw a need for vet services in the area.

Johnson says the mobile clinic goes to White Hall on Tuesdays, and rotates between Winchester, Waverly and Hardin on Thursdays.

He says the hours are posted on their website.