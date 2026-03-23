Johnson Gets 10 Years

By Gary Scott on March 23, 2026 at 11:59am

A local man is headed to prison on child sexual assault charges.

41-year-old Larry Johnson of Stratford Lane off Sandusky Road was sentenced last week in Morgan County Court to 10 years in prison.

He admitted to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Two other counts of the charge were dropped.

The incident occurred in September of 2018. It involved a child under 13.

Johnson was originally found to be unfit for trial. He has had treatment at the McFarland Mental Health Center since, and was found to be fit for trial in Morgan County court.

Johnson was also fined $2-thousand.