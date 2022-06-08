Johnson Still Unfit For Trial, Further Status Set for August

A Jacksonville man currently in the Department of Human Services is still unfit for trial.

38 year old Larry D. Johnson was scheduled to appear in Morgan County Court this afternoon but had his presence excused. Johnson was found unfit to stand trial for the second time after an evaluation by Dr. Terry Killian in September of last year.

Johnson is facing four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child stemming from incidents in 2018 with two separate victims. Johnson was arrested by Jacksonville Police Detectives in July 2019 after a lengthy investigation.

Public Defender Tom Piper told the court today that his client is making progress towards fitness. Morgan County Circuit Judge Chris Reif set a status hearing in the case for August 2nd to hear of any progress in Johnson’s case.

If Johnson is returned to fitness and stands trial, he could face a mandatory life sentence in prison.