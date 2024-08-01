Jokisch back to Korea

Eric Jokisch is headed back to Korea.

The NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization has announced the team has signed the 35-yearold Jokisch to a $100-thousand deal for the rest of the season.

Jokisch had gone to Korea on a proposed deal with the Disoon Bears earlier this year, but it fell through when another pitcher was visa ready to pitch.

This signing will place Jokisch on the Dinos roster, replacing another foreign pitcher.

Danial Castano was waived by the team, which can have only two non Korean pitchers on the roster. Jokisch and former Red Sox lefty Kyle Hart are the two non Korean pitchers now on NC’s roster.

Jokisch is a veteran of Korean baseball, having pitched successfully for the Kiwoom Heroes for several seasons.