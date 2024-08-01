Jokisch Gets KBO Trade Deadline Deal

Local pitcher Eric Jokisch is heading back to the Korean Baseball Organization.

Dan Kurtz of MyKBO reports via X that the left-hander received a $100K deal for the rest of the KBO season from the NC Dinos. The Dinos had waived lefty Daniel Castano earlier in the week to make room for Jokisch. Castano is a former prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system.

Jokisch’s career had been in question after he suffered a muscle tear in his leg that led the Kiwoom Heroes to release him last summer.

In 5 seasons in the KBO, the 35-year old Jokisch has gone 56-36 over 773 1/3 innings, with 592 strikeouts and a 2.85 ERA.

The NC Dinos are currently 48-49 and are in 7th in the KBO this season and are currently 5 games back from the final wild card spot for the playoffs.