Jokisch Returns Overseas

Eric Jokisch is back in Korea.

The talented lefty had all but retired this year, and stayed in the states this spring. But he left open the door for a return to South Korea if the right deal was made.

Jokisch continued to throw just in case he was needed.

Family members says the call was made from Korea last week. And Jokisch flew out over the weekend.

He has pitched for the Kiwoom Heroes for the past five years. His new assignment comes with the Doosan Bears, after a starter suffered a shoulder injury recently.

Jokisch, who turns 35 at the end of July, has posted a 56 and 36 record with an ERA of 3.42 in Korea.

Jokisch made his debut in major league baseball for the Chicago Cubs in 2014.